The 2 Johnnies latest to host 'lookalike' competition

Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies are the latest celebs to announce a viral 'lookalike' competition

The catch? You don't need to look like one of them.

Lookalike competitions are the latest internet trend, starting in New York when a mysterious poster was spotted looking for Timothée Chalamet lookalikes, and offering a cash prize.

The contests have gone global, with Harry Styles lookalikes gathering in London, and a Paul Mescal lookalike competition attracting hundreds to Dublin last month.

Advertisement

Now, The 2 Johnnies are doing their own version of the trend, on the hunt for lookalikes for Noel Furlong and Paddy Fong.

Listeners of the duo's podcast will recognise the names as two characters played by Johnny B.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies)

The competition takes place ahead of The 2 Johnnies live podcast at the 3Arena this weekend.

They're promising a special guest judge, as well as a 'Savage prize for the winner'.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, Beat102103.com.