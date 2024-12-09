Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

The 2 Johnnies latest to host 'lookalike' competition

The 2 Johnnies latest to host 'lookalike' competition
The 2 Johnnies
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies are the latest celebs to announce a viral 'lookalike' competition

The catch? You don't need to look like one of them.

Lookalike competitions are the latest internet trend, starting in New York when a mysterious poster was spotted looking for Timothée Chalamet lookalikes, and offering a cash prize.

The contests have gone global, with Harry Styles lookalikes gathering in London, and a Paul Mescal lookalike competition attracting hundreds to Dublin last month.

Advertisement

Now, The 2 Johnnies are doing their own version of the trend, on the hunt for lookalikes for Noel Furlong and Paddy Fong.

Listeners of the duo's podcast will recognise the names as two characters played by Johnny B.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies)

The competition takes place ahead of The 2 Johnnies live podcast at the 3Arena this weekend.

They're promising a special guest judge, as well as a 'Savage prize for the winner'.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Arsenal and Manchester City join hunt for Waterford star

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Taylor Swift adds two new dates to leg of 2024 Eras tour

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

South East castle crowned Ireland's True Hidden Gem

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement