The first teaser trailer for Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has finally dropped

A teaser trailer for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has dropped and it looks downright spooky.

The Netflix show is based on a series from the Archie Comics, however the show is taking a darker approach compared to the ‘90s sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Melissa Joan Hart’s iconic role will now be played by Kiernan Shipka.

The new series is produced by the same minds behind popular Netflix show, Riverdale.

The streaming giant has ordered at least two seasons of the dark, coming-of-age show.

The new series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a teenage girl who has to deal with horror, the occult, and witchcraft.

Don’t worry, fan favorite Salem the cat will be featured in this new spooky spectacle.

Safe to say, we’re excited to see if this Netflix reboot will live up to the hype.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will launch just in time for Halloween on October 26.

