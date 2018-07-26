The online urban myth Slenderman is now creeping its’ way into your cinemas with a new trailer and we’re already terrified to go see it.

Having originated as an Internet meme the tall, thin spectral figure that is the Slenderman has captured the imaginations of users ever since its’ creation back in 2009.

The plot of the movie follows four high school girls from a small town in Massachusetts as they perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slenderman.

When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is his latest victim.

The reaction to the trailer has been mixed so far from horror movie fans.

Just watched the trailer for Slender Man. It looks utterly creepy and terrifyingly brilliant. Can’t wait to see it! #CanYouSeeHim — Kate S (@TotsyKate83) July 25, 2018

THE NEW SLENDERMAN TRAILER IS ZO AMAZING IM SO HYPED FOR THIS MOVIE I CANT — Bob (@tomxmanu) July 26, 2018

There’s a new Slenderman trailer and it doesn’t even look funny bad. Looks really pretentious because it’s going for a psychological thriller, but I can already tell it’s failing at it. Also has really bad framing and shot composition. — Ian Dauber (@IanReviewsStuff) July 26, 2018

Watched the trailer for slender man and it looks like a year 10 drama project hahah — alice (@alice__louisee) July 26, 2018

Looks like you’ll have to watch for yourself to see if the movie really is that scary when it comes to our shores on August 24.

