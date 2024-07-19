Play Button
The real reason behind Maya Jama & Stormzy's shock split

The real reason behind Maya Jama & Stormzy's shock split
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
They were the power couple of the decade but this week our hearts were shattered at news the loved up couple has decided to call it quits again, after almost 10 years of off and on dating.

With no signs of a recoupling in the near future, Love Island Presenter Maya Jama has allegedly been telling friends that they just could find a mutual agreement on their future.

Maya Jama & Stormzy (Credit: instagram)

Maya Jama & Stormzy (Credit: instagram)

Speaking to the MailOnline a source has confirmed Stormzy was keen to start a family but for Maya she wants to focus on her career.

“Maya wants to go out and be a social butterfly but he’s a homebody these days and isn’t keen on going out at all.

“Stormzy wants to settle down whereas Maya doesn’t want to do that yet — she wants to focus on her career.

Their break-up statement had us weeping but it was the most mature and respectful one we have ever seen.

Maya Jama & Stormzy (Credit: instagram)

