The Sims turns 25 today

The Sims has officially turned 25 years old today and to mark it's anniversary are updated The Sims 4 with free cosmetics.

Originally developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, The Sims was released on 4 February 2000 in North America and later in Europe on 11 February.

Will Wright led the development of The Sims, which was released as a follow-up to Wright's earlier series of SimCity games.

Wright credits his inspiration for the game to the 1977 book A Pattern Language by Christopher Alexander and Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud.

The social simulation game quickly garnered commercial and critical acclaim and was named 31st on Time's The 50 Best Video Games of All Time list.

To date, The Sims has sold over 11 million copies, with three squeals released, most recently The Sims 4 in 2014, alongside numerous expansions.

To celebrate the game and series' 25th anniversary Maxis is adding a load of free cosmetics to The Sims 4 including new hairstyles, clothing items, wallpapers, shoes, windows, kitchen cabinets and a pirate ship playground from Sim kids.

