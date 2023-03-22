The Weeknd is the most popular artist in the world

The Weeknd has earned the title of the most popular artist in the world.

According to data from Spotify and The Guinness World Records, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has a whopping 111.4 million monthly listeners.

In strong second place, it's Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

The findings come as the singer trumped Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' after 'Blinding Lights' became the most-streamed song of all time on the streaming platform.

In third place, it's Shakira with 81.6 million. The Colombian singer is followed by Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

After The Weeknd released his 'Die For You' remix with Ariana Grande in February this year, his streaming figures surged, with the track reaching first place on the Billboard Hot 100.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NRXx6U8ABQ

Meanwhile, you fancy seeing (officially) the most popular artist in the world here in Ireland. Well, we've got good news for you. 'The Weeknd: After Hours til Dawn Tour' comes to Marlay Park on June 28th.

Check out the full list of European Tour Dates below.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport

Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Grounds