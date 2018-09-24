There is now a TV channel that will show Christmas movies 24 hours a day

24 September 2018

Let’s face it, the kids are back to school, the evenings are getting darker and we’ve bought the turf in from the shed, it’s basically Christmas.

So, to celebrate this a TV channel dedicated to showing non-stop Christmas Movies has been launched.

True Christmas will give you movie classics such as Elf, A Miracle on Christmas Lake and Ms Scrooge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from now until January.

If you’ve got Virgin, you’ll find it on channel 424, on Freeview channel 62 and on Sky it’s 319.

