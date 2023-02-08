This is how much Molly-Mae makes from one Instagram post

New data shows that former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague can make over €20,000 from just one Instagram post.

The Influencer Marketing Calculator shows that new mother Molly Mae stands to make €21,412.66 ( £19,042 )per sponsored post.

Molly-Mae currently shares her life online with her 7.1 million Instagram followers. Her partner, Tommy Fury, can also earn €13,379 per post, giving the couple a combined earning potential of €34,791.92 per post.

Casino Bonus UK, who commissioned the data research said "Molly-Mae Hague is the most influential contestant to come from the Love Island villa, with more followers than any other Islander thanks to her consistent presence on social media, where she shares her life with her followers, including glimpses into her relationship with Tommy fury and her motherhood journey."

Tommy and Molly-Mae, welcomed their first child, Bambi Fury just over two weeks ago.