Three charged in connection with death of Liam Payne

Three charged in connection with death of Liam Payne
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Three people have been charged in connection with the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

Argentinian prosecutors say they have been charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death" and the "supply and facilitation of narcotics".

The statement went on to say "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall".

According to Sky News, the prosecutors office had received several dozen testimonies, analysed more than 800 hours of video from security cameras and public roads, and carried out a "forensic extraction" of Payne's phone.

Liam, who was 31 years of age, fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

He was best known for his career with the band ‘One Direction’ .

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

