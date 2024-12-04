TikTok reveals biggest trends and creators for 2024

TikTok has revealed its biggest trends and creators for 2024.

We were very demure, enjoyed the brat summer, adored a cheeky little hippo, all while supporting small businesses.

Throughout the year, 2.2 million Irish people were part of a billion-strong global community, discovering new ideas, sharing their passions, and inspiring change.

From record-breaking artists to reimagined recipes, best-sellers and bustling businesses of all sizes, we found joy in learning, laughing, and connecting with one another.

Let's revisit the year's most memorable trends, creators, and all the moments that became movements.

Because on TikTok, a little bit of creativity can spark a lot of impact.

Best of Irish

Year on TikTok spotlights Ireland's diverse community of creators who have not only inspired us, but also taught us new skills, and made us laugh.

Rachel Galvo (@rachel_galvo, IE): In 2024, Rachel's growing success empowered her to leave her corporate job in London to pursue content creation and comedy full-time. Charting the highs and lows of this journey on TikTok, she has also shared her hilarious takes on everyday life.

In 2024, Rachel's growing success empowered her to leave her corporate job in London to pursue content creation and comedy full-time. Charting the highs and lows of this journey on TikTok, she has also shared her hilarious takes on everyday life.

Known for his comedic skits on Irish culture and his catchphrase, "Follow me, I'm delicious," Garron gained global TikTok recognition this year. Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks even gave him a shout-out during her Dublin concert saying she'd invite him to her parties! With more than 1.3M TikTok followers, Garron has firmly placed himself amongst Ireland's most beloved creators.

Through TikTok, Gaeilge le Jane has created a thriving community of Irish language enthusiasts, transforming short-form content about the language into real-world connections. Hailing from Gougane Barra, County Cork, Jane shares daily Irish phrases, pronunciation tips, and cultural insights. Her Irish language immersion courses, where participants explore conversation, folklore, and local culture entirely through Irish demonstrate how TikTok can bridge the gap between online learning and real-world language revival.

From Mitchelstown's rolling fields comes one of TikTok's most enthusiastic young farmers, whose infectious passion for agriculture has captivated audiences worldwide. Eoin's in-depth breakdowns of slurry spreading techniques became an unexpected sensation during the 2024 National Ploughing Championships. His passion for rural Irish life, combined with his deep agricultural knowledge and natural charm and has earned him a devoted following far beyond the Irish farming community.

Music on TikTok

TikTok continues to shape the future of music in 2024, transforming how artists are discovered, songs are promoted, and fans engage with their favorites.

This year, we've seen not only the launch of new careers and the revival of classic hits, but also music transcending cultural boundaries, as the platform has become the go-to destination for music discovery, connecting fans and artists around the world.

Top 10 Artists (Ireland)

Niall Horan

Hozier

Casper Walsh

The Script

Ryan Mack

Bambie Thug

Cian Ducrot

Robert Grace

CamrinWatsin

CMAT

