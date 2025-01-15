Tommy Fury reveals reason behind Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has revealed the real reason behind his split with Molly-Mae.

The couple split in August, over five years since they met on Love Island.

They also share a little girl Bambi, who is almost two.

In an interview with Men's Health UK, the boxer admitted he had struggled with an alcohol addiction.

The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore.

At the time of their breakup, rumours spiralled that Tommy had been cheating on Molly-Mae - which many speculated was the reason for their split.

Tommy says the rumours he cheated are 'complete and utter bo***cks'.

Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing.

The interview with Men's Health for their podcast comes just days before the release of his ex's new documentary.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 17th.

