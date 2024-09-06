Tommy Fury speaks for first time following split with Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury says he's "cleared his head" and is excited by the new year.

The boxer has returned to YouTube following his shock split with ex-fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.

In the video, Tommy says how he's been dealing with a turbulent few weeks following the announcement of the 'Love Island' stars' break-up.

Although he didn't directly address the cheating rumours in the video, Tommy says running has been good therapy for him.

Advertisement

"I'm going to take you along with a morning run with me - something I've been doing for probably the past month.

"The best way of therapy for me is getting out first thing, clearing your head, going out there on a nice run - there's nothing better," he said.

In the past few weeks, Milla Corfixen, the Danish woman at the centre of recent rumours involving Tommy Fury, has now confirmed that the two did indeed share a kiss during his holiday in Macedonia.

Advertisement

This revelation comes after she had previously denied any such encounter and claimed to have a boyfriend.

Tommy had been engaged to Molly-Mae Hague since 2023, and the pair were together since they met on Love Island in 2019.

They gave birth to their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.