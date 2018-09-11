Tommy Tiernan and Roddy Doyle to join forces for one night only

One of the country’s favourite comedians is teaming up with a bestselling author for an evening of satire and comedy in Dublin.

Tommy Tiernan will be hosting an evening with Roddy Doyle in the stunning surrounds of St Patrick’s Cathedral this November.

This unique event will be a celebration of Roddy Doyle’s work and will explore the author’s use of satire and comedy to champion outsider voices in Irish society.

Proceeds from the night will be donated to Fighting Words, the Irish charity that provides mentoring in creative writing to children and teenagers from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The evening is part of the Jonathan Swift Festival 2018 which celebrates the life and legacy of Ireland’s most famous satirist and humanitarian, Jonathan Swift.

“Fans of both Irish comedy and literature are invited to be part of something truly inspiring as we welcome comedian Tommy Tiernan and writer Roddy Doyle to St Patrick’s Cathedral for an evening that will explore the unique power of Irish comedy,” said the festival’s curator Dr Sarah Cleary.

The event will coincide with the release of Roddy Doyle’s first film in over 17 years, ‘Rosie’, starring Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford.

It is due for release in Irish cinemas this October and will shine a light on Ireland’s current homeless crisis.

‘The Power of Comedy – Tommy Tiernan in conversation with Roddy Doyle’ will take place in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Thursday, November 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at €25 and can be purchased here

