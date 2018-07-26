Just Cats Veterinary Clinic has just released its annual pet name review, which highlights the top pet names for this 2018.

The survey which is conducted over a 12 month period with 70,000 pets involved saw animal owners being inspired by current trends and news!

Ophelia, Trump, Meghan and Harry made the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th spot on the newcomers list, while Conor McGregor inspired the number one and two spot with McGregor and Notorious.

Although these trends were big, Molly, Charlie, Max, Daisy, Toby, Bella, Buddy, Jessie, while Kittys and Fluffys still roam the country, as they continue to lead the top 10 cat names in Ireland.

Glencullen’s Snugglybuggly takes the top spot as the wackiest dog name, while Frank Sinatra inspired, Frankie Blue Eyes, takes second spot. Lightening Mac Burrow, Lazy Daisy and Lady Diana also make the list, as well as Grumpy, Biddy Margaret, Double, Dimebag and Euro.

