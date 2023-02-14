Play Button
Tove Lo is back with new music

Dave Cronin
Swedish singer Tove Lo has shared some brand-new music.

The star is currently on a US tour and she's just announced some new material, co-written by fellow pop queen Dua Lipa.

In promoting her 'Dirt Femme' album, Tove Lo has announced 'Borderline'. It's a barrier-breaking new single with plenty of sonic bite.

Speaking to fans the 'Habits' hitmaker says the new tune is all about "being on the edge of love..."

The new single isn't the first collaboration between the Swedish singer and Dua Lipa. They have been working together since 2018. Tove Lo has also supported Dua Lipa in Oslo, Norway on her European headline tour.

'Borderline' is the first new release since her recent album which dropped in October.

Tove Lo last headlined here in Ireland back in October when she sold out her 3Arena show.

#NewMusic with Dave Cronin

