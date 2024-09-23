Toy Show looking for kids who love their county

It’s one of the most magical nights of the year and the countdown has begun to The Late Late Toy Show which will take place on Friday, December 6th.

In an exciting twist this year, kids from every single county in Ireland will take part in the first-ever Late Late Toy Show County Parade.

All 32 counties will be on screen at once, making this a historic moment – and giving children from every corner of the country a chance to be part of the fun.

Busy preparing for December’s show, The Late Late Toy Show producers have said: “We're looking for children who are passionate about their county - it's not about being the best singer or the best dancer - it's about having county pride in buckets.

So, get your applications in, tell us why you love your county and you could be cheering for Clare, marching for Mayo, or freestyling for Fermanagh!”

Host of The Late Late Toy Show, Patrick Kielty said: “The inaugural Toy Show County Parade sounds to me like it could be the best craic of the night - 32 counties, 32 kids, live in studio on the biggest TV night of the year - I mean what could possibly go wrong?”

The deadline for applications is Wednesday October 2nd. So get yours in and make sure to shout loud and proud: “I loves me county!”

Applications may be submitted via www.rte.ie/latelate

