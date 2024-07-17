Travis Kelce pictured in Garda hat after Irish trip for Taylor Swift gigs

NFL star Travis Kelce has already spoken about how much he enjoyed his trip to Ireland for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Dublin gigs, and he brought a Garda Public Order Unit cap with him as a souvenir.

Kelce was in the VIP tent for Swift's three sell-out shows at the Aviva Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who appeared on stage with Swift at one of her Wembley gigs in London, has been travelling with the musician for the European leg of her Eras tour.

In an Instagram post from Amsterdam, Kelce posed alongside Swift, Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Britanny, and former footballer Summitt Hogue and his wife Miranda.

Fans were quick to spot Kelce sporting the Garda hat.

Kelce previously wore an Irish rugby jersey as he spoke about his visit while recording his podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason.

Kelce said meeting Stevie Nicks at Swift’s Ireland concert, on Friday, June 28th, made him think: “I don’t know what I am doing here”.

Kelce explained: “She is every bit what everyone makes her out to be, she’s just so awesome.

“I just loved to see her support and meet her.

“I was like, you are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, the way you present yourself is unbelievable, and I am just a joke supporting his girlfriend, it was so much fun.”

The American footballer also spoke about visiting Dublin saying he visited a pub, drank Guinness, and played snooker, but he added he struggled with what he called “the thickest f****** accents I have ever heard in my life”.

James Cox

