Una Healy ready for Bear Grylls test in Netflix show 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'

Aoife Kearns
Tipperary singer Una Healy was among the stars who appeared at the premiere of 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' in London last night.

The show sees a group of celebs in the Central American Jungle try to avoid being captured by Bear Grylls.

Healy is joined by other well-known faces including Mel B, Borris Becker and Lottie Moss.

 

Speaking on ITV's This Morning today, Una said taking part in the show has gone down well with her kids.

"They don't remember me being in The Saturdays in a girl band - they don't really care

"As soon as I told them I was going to be doing a Netflix Show - they were so excited," she said.

The Tipperary singer told the show she's looking forward to binge-watching all eight episodes with her children, which have just dropped.

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is out on Netflix today.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

