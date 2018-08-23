Una Healy unveils new look after split from husband Ben Foden

23 August 2018

Una Healy has shown off a brand new look weeks after splitting from husband Ben Foden.

The former Saturdays singer debuted a new blonde hairstyle after taking a break from social media following her marriage breakdown.

However, the mum-of-two decided to show off her new look via Instagram today and we are totally here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Una, 36, enlisted the help of top celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert, as she ditched her redhead roots in favour of being a blonde bombshell.

The star captioned the pic saying: “Thank you so much @ceiralambert and her team and to @greatlengths_ireland for all your help xx.”

