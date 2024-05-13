Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Up the Villa – Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa at Premier League game

Up the Villa – Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa at Premier League game
Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hollywood star Tom Hanks wore club colours to support Aston Villa during the team’s penultimate Premier League match of this season.

Oscar-winning US actor Hanks appeared in a box at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham to watch his team play Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp returned to the ground for the final time as manager of The Reds.

Ahead of the match, Hanks said in a video posted on the club’s social media: “Hello Birmingham, Tom Hanks here celebrating the penultimate match here in Villa Park. Looking forward to it.

“Good news on the horizon, let's hope so. Up the Villa! Forever Villa.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hanks decided to support Aston Villa when he spotted the name in a list of results and thought it sounded “like a place you’d go on holiday in the summertime”.

He previously said: “I’m an adopted fan but I love the team as though they’re my own.”

Advertisement

It comes as US stars have had a bigger presence at British football games in recent years.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Tom Hanks celebrates a goal from Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took full ownership of Welsh club Wrexham AFC in February 2021 and created a documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, chronicling their journey with the football club.

While Creed star Michael B Jordan became a minority stakeholder in AFC Bournemouth and NFL star Tom Brady invested in Birmingham City.

Earlier this month, Will Ferrell became the latest Hollywood star to invest in an English football club, buying a stake in the owners of Leeds United Football Club, 49ers Enterprises.

Ferrell is also co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Digital driving licences to be available soon

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Dublin-New York livestream temporarily closed over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

Gardaí appeal for information after clubhouse in Carlow burgled

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement