US Office star John Krasinski named as 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The US Office star John Krasinski has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor says he initially thought he was getting pranked when he was told about the honour.

He told the magazine that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, joked that she would wallpaper their house with the cover if her husband received the crown.

The Quiet Place star takes over from last year's winner, Patrick Dempsey.

Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, David Beckham and Paul Rudd.

