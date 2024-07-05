Play Button
Vanessa Hudgens confirms arrival of first baby: ‘Mum, dad and baby are healthy’

Vanessa Hudgens, © PA Wire/PA Images
Vanessa Hudgens, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she has given birth to her first baby.

The actress made a statement acknowledging that she was not the first to share the news, after pictures of her leaving the Californian hospital in Santa Monica with a baby in her arms, were shared on US outlets.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

“Despite all of that, mum, dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

The pictures of the couple were said to have been taken on July 3, the same date as her husband Cole Tucker turned 28.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you,” Hudgens said on Instagram.

Hudgens, 35, married US baseball player Tucker in a ceremony in Mexico last year.

She was seen being pushed to a waiting car in a wheelchair as she cradled her newborn in pictures circulating online.

Hudgens debuted her surprise pregnancy on the red carpet of the Academy Awards earlier this year, before co-hosting the official Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough.

She was previously in a long-term relationship with Elvis and Dune 2 star Austin Butler.

Hudgens rose to international fame starring in the original High School Musical released in 2006, alongside co-star Zac Efron.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

