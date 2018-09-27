WATCH: Daniel O’Donnell stars in mini-spy trailer for this small Donegal town

One small town in County Donegal has gone full Hollywood blockbuster with their latest tourism ad, showcasing in a unique way the very best of what their town has got to offer.

Dungloe has made an action movie-style trailer worthy of Steven Spielberg’s approval and features a cameo from none other than Irish mammies favourite, Daniel O’Donnell.

However, it is fellow Donegal native Caroline O’Donnell, who is the star of this mini-movie.

The video follows Caroline, winner of this year’s Mary From Dungloe festival, who is sent to the town by a sinister force to take it apart from the inside.

The movie’s incredible editing and camera work are reason enough to make you watch the video over and over again.

Speaking about the reason for the video’s different approach, Emma McGarvey from Dungloe Community Network said,

“We entered the Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards and we were up against over 90 towns. We knew we had to stand out, we took a risk and it paid off big time.”

That risk has resulted in their video going viral, achieving over 55,000 views since Tuesday.

Daniel O’Donnell makes a cameo in the mini-movie.

“Reaction to it has been mental, we never could’ve anticipated this.”

Safe to say, this video has definitely added that extra star quality to the small town of Dungloe, County Donegal.

