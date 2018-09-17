Daniel Radcliffe will forever be best known for his role as the boy wizard, Harry Potter.

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Harry Potter memes and it’s too hilarious

Radcliffe appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to promote his new play, The Lifespan of a Fact, and reacted to some of the more iconic Harry Potter memes that fans have made throughout the years.

From rap references to pictures of pugs, these memes definitely gave Radcliffe a good chuckle.

He even reacted to the fan favourite meme, Hermione, the dancing witch.

 

Needless to say, he was highly impressed.

So there you have it – Radcliffe still proves he’s great craic and always up for a laugh.

Who can forget the time he partied with a Dublin minor football team?

