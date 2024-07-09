WATCH: First Gladiator II trailer featuring Paul Mescal has been released

The first trailer Gladiator II, featuring Irish actor Paul Mescal, has been released.

The star will play Lucius, the grown son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The story follows Lucius, the former heir to the Roman Empire, who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by general Marcus Acacius during the reign of co-emperors Caracalla and Geta.

The sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe will released in cinemas in November.

Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for Gladiator II this afternoon (July 9th).

The Kildare born actor shot to fame as Connell Waldron in the hit series 'Normal People' based on the novel of the same name by Mayo author Sally Rooney.

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite fellow Irishman Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

Gladiator II hits cinemas in November 2024.

