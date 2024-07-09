Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

WATCH: First Gladiator II trailer featuring Paul Mescal has been released

WATCH: First Gladiator II trailer featuring Paul Mescal has been released
Photo Credit: Vanity Fair
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The first trailer Gladiator II, featuring Irish actor Paul Mescal, has been released.

The star will play Lucius, the grown son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The story follows Lucius, the former heir to the Roman Empire, who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by general Marcus Acacius during the reign of co-emperors Caracalla and Geta.

The sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe will released in cinemas in November.

Advertisement

Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for Gladiator II this afternoon (July 9th).

The Irish star will play Lucius, the grown son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The Kildare born actor shot to fame as Connell Waldron in the hit series 'Normal People' based on the novel of the same name by Mayo author Sally Rooney.

Advertisement

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite fellow Irishman Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

Gladiator II hits cinemas in November 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Music 1

Noel Gallagher adds another new celeb to his feud list!

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Waterford News 2

Woman (70s) dies in Waterford crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 3

Award-winning Kneecap film drops official trailer ahead of release

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement