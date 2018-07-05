Irish grannies – we love to see them whenever we can but in the new Foil, Arms and Hog video it seems that this feeling isn’t mutual.

This granny isn’t shy about telling her grandson Kevin that he’s not wanted, and that includes his recent family holiday photos.

The blunt granny hilariously fires backhand remarks at Kevin like they’re going out of fashion.

It seems that the only thing this woman wants more than a visit from her grandson is a bag of cans.

We wonder if there’s anyone out there who’s got a grandmother like Kevin?

Check out more of the comedy trio’s videos on their Youtube page.

