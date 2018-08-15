While some of us are lucky enough to have a dedicated space for shoes in our respective homes, Kylie Jenner has a boutique-like closet just for her purses.

How do we know?

She shared a video of it today on her YouTube channel.

The 21-year-old, whose Kylie Cosmetics empire is worth an estimated $900 million, gave her fans a full tour of the room in her house that is solely dedicated to housing her handbags, some of which cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“This is pretty much where I keep all my purses. I made a little room in my house and I did this all custom so they all could have a little home and be lit up really pretty.”

The youngest Jenner, who believes the bags are great investment pieces, then took viewers through some of her favourites, specifically her “Hermés row”.

She also points out a “really special” mini hot pink Birkin style bag, with a price tag of $7,700, which was a gift from sister Kourtney Kardashian for Christmas, and explains that she intends to give it to her daughter, Stormi Webster, when she asks to carry a purse.

Two other bags going to Stormi are a mini Louis Vuitton piece, and a Prada coin purse, both Kylie got from her mom, Kris Jenner, when she was a baby.

She also shows off a lipstick shaped Judith Lieber bag that was a gift from big sis Kim Kardashian and a bespoke Xupes x Zero London Louis Vuitton with a portrait of her mother, Kris Jenner painted on it.

