Thai soccer team, the Wild Boars and Coach Ekkapol Ake Chantawong, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres this week for their first group interview since being rescued in July.

Using a Thai translator, the group opened up about their experience being trapped in the cave, located in northern Thailand for 18 days.

The boys revealed how prayer and meditation helped them to stay calm while they were trapped.

“When they mediate they conserve energy so that they’re not using too much energy, while in the cave,” their coach added.

When asked if they remembered anything from the rescue, most of the boys said that they didn’t remember the details, as it was too dark and they were sedated during the rescue.

Shortly after their rescue, the Thai government set up a committee to monitor access to them and asked the media to respect their privacy.

This is the first time they’ve taken part in any publicity.

After the interview, DeGeneres gifted her guests with Ellen-themed soccer jerseys (of course) and surprised them with an appearance by their favourite soccer player, L.A. Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“This team is more braver than me. And they show their collective teamwork. … This is probably the best team in the world,” said Ibrahimovic said as he joined them on the famous white couch.

