WATCH: This Dublin pub seems like the best craic ever thanks to lively American folk band

An Irish hooley broke out at the Celt Bar in Dublin last night and folk band ‘The Tan and Sober Gentlemen’ proved that they were up for the craic.

What followed was a lively, energetic performance with an Irish tap dancer trying her best to keep up as the band got faster and the crowd went wild.

If the video is an indicator then folk band ‘The Tan and Sober Gentlemen’, hailing from North Carolina, definitely will fit in at any trad pub across the country.

Safe to say next time they’re around we’ll be bringing our dancing shoes.

Share it:













Don't Miss