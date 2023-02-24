Waterford's Moncrieff signs huge record deal

Tramore's Moncrieff. Undoubtedly, the most famous thing to come from the Waterford seaside town since Dooley's chipper, or maybe even...the amusements?

The 'Perfect' singer is celebrating today after reaching another milestone in his meteoric music career.

After an incredible 2022, Moncrieff has announced he's signed a major record deal with Universal Music Publishing.

Advertisement

Revealing the news on his Instagram, he said: "Today’s the day I finally get to tell you guys something that I’ve been dreaming of saying since I was 16."

He continued: I’m delighted to announce I’ve signed with Universal Music Publishing 🖤 thank you to my team @thelegalowl and @davidspinartist for believing in me and all the people that I’ve worked with who’ve challenged me to be a better artist and person. It’s been a mad journey this far but I’ve never felt better about these songs that are coming and I’m buzzing to see what the future holds."

What Am I Here For is Out Everywhere NOW🚦 Some things in life are worth fighting for regardless of whether you win or lose, this is that song for me and it’s yours now. I hope you love it as much as I do 🦋 pic.twitter.com/2bpCXLuTwu — moncrieff (@MoncrieffMusic) February 3, 2023

Advertisement

The Tramore singer is in good company, too. Universal Music Publishing is home to Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Little Simz, and more.

Moncrieff last wowed fans here at a sold-out 3Olympia Theatre headliner in December last year.

His new single 'What Am I Hear For' is out now.