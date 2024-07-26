Wax figure made to resemble Sinéad O'Connor to be removed

A wax figure made to resemble Sinéad O'Connor, unveiled yesterday, is to be removed.

The National Wax Museum has announced that it's launching "a new project to create a more accurate representation".

The design team met this morning and released a statement to say they "can do better".

The team says they've listened to public reactions, and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinéad's unique presence and essence.

Advertisement

The unveiling of the newest waxwork to launch at the National Wax Museum was a tribute to legendary Irish singer.

The reveal on Thursday July 25th came ahead of the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's first anniversary today.

The wax statue of Sinéad O'Connor unveiled at the National Wax Museum yesterday has been criticised as being "not her".

The statue, commissioned by her close friend Paddy Dunning, was put on display to honour the Irish music legend on the first anniversary of her death.

Advertisement

Co-organiser of a memorial to Sinéad in Bray today, Marij Kuchler, says her true expression is absent in the figure due to a lack of connection between the sculptor and the late singer.

"It's not her. I think the artist is not connected with Sinéad O'Connor. He doesn't know her. The expression of Sinéad is not there.

"We can all make a round bald head can't we? So, you need to have the face in detail if you want it to put in the wax museum.

"Her eyes are small. She had big eyes, that's her identity. So, the man didn't know her and he should have deeper in this."

Advertisement

The piece is sculptor PJ Heraghty's final work for the National Wax Museum in Dublin city.

He explained how he created the waxwork of Sinéad O'Connor:

"In the world of wax, when people are dead, you have to do them from references or from photographs, which was the case with Sinéad, sadly. But with other people, there is a process where you can take a face mask directly of their face.

When the waxwork was unveiled, he was asked whether he was happy with how it turned out, he said: “I did the best I could. So sorry Sinéad if you don’t like it, but hopefully you do.”

Whether you do or you don't think the new waxwork, one thing is for sure, Sinéad is a legend and her music will always be cherished.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.