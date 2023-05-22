Westlife's Mark Feehily pulls out of upcoming tour dates

Westlife's Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of the band's upcoming tour dates due to surgery.

The singer announced the news on his Instagram page today (Monday).

In the post, he said he has to undergo surgery this week but assured fans "There is nothing to worry about" and under doctor's orders he has to have the surgery sooner rather than later which will require recovery time during the summer months.

He assured all their fans from Denmark, Sweden, Mexico, Cardiff, and Henley that they will still attend "some amazing shows"

He also added that he'll "still be around to say hi"

The band began their Wild Dreams tour in February and continue to perform until November.

Kian, Nicky, and Shane will have to hold the fort down for these five dates while Mark recovers.

