Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Westlife's Mark Feehily pulls out of upcoming tour dates

Westlife's Mark Feehily pulls out of upcoming tour dates
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Westlife's Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of the band's upcoming tour dates due to surgery.

The singer announced the news on his Instagram page today (Monday).

In the post, he said he has to undergo surgery this week but assured fans "There is nothing to worry about" and under doctor's orders he has to have the surgery sooner rather than later which will require recovery time during the summer months.

He assured all their fans from Denmark, Sweden, Mexico, Cardiff, and Henley that they will still attend "some amazing shows"

Advertisement

He also added that he'll "still be around to say hi"

The band began their Wild Dreams tour in February and continue to perform until November.

Kian, Nicky, and Shane will have to hold the fort down for these five dates while Mark recovers.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Boy (13) dies in tractor crash over the weekend

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Next presenting line up for This Morning has been announced

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 3

Street sealed off as body discovered in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement