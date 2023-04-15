Wexford actor sets pulses racing in Netflix's newest drama

Netflix fans in the South East - rejoice, as one of our own is involved in the streaming-giants latest must-watch series.

'Obsession' hit screens on Thursday, with Enniscorthy-born actor Charlie Murphy delivering a sensational performance.

Warning: this might be a bit much for 9am 🥵 New erotic thriller OBSESSION, starring @RCArmitage and @CharlieBMurphy, is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/XTAlMrG1f8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 13, 2023

The steamy drama stars the Wexford star as 'Anna', alongside Hollywood royalty in Richard Armitage as 'William'.

Murphy rose to prominence as 'Siobhan Delaney' in the hit Irish series Love/Hate, picking up the Best Actress in a Lead Role at the 2015 Irish Film and Television Awards for the role.

She would collect two more IFTA Awards: one for a defining role as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the BBC One drama series 'Happy Valley' and the second for Best Actress in her Supporting Role for the highly-acclaimed 'Peaky Blinders'.

Obsession is based on the 1991 novel 'Damage' by Josephine Hart, with the scripts composed by Benji Walters and Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm for Netflix.

The plot focuses on William falling in love with his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Anna, who does her best to keep both relationships secret.

The limited series features Indira Varma from Game of Thrones, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Rish Shah from Ms Marvel and Emmerdale also appearing.

So, that's your weekend sorted!