Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Wexford sheep stars in Hallmark Christmas movie

Wexford sheep stars in Hallmark Christmas movie
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Sheep from the South East has made her movie debut.

Barbara from Kia Ora Mini Farm in Wexford plays the role of 'Lamb Chop' in the new Hallmark movie - ‘Tis The Season To Be Irish.

The TV film starring Fiona Gubelmann and Irish actor Eoin Macken tells the story of Rose, a nomadic house flipper, who heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage.

Her plans are upended when she meets Seán, a local realtor determined to preserve his town’s heritage, and - surprise, surprise - she starts to fall for the Irish man....

Advertisement

14-year-old Caoimhe O'Donohoe trained Barbara the sheep who features throughout the movie, and spoke to Orla Rapple on the Sunday Grill.

"There's one scene of her where they're on a cliff and she [Barabara] runs to the main actor Fiona Gubellman and there are other ones of her going in and out of a crib.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Fiona Gubelmann (@fionagubelmann)

"I was behind the camera - and she'd come running to me when I was behind the camera," Caoimhe said.

Caoimhe described Barbara as 'very friendly, who enjoys a walk and would do anything for a treat'.

Advertisement

You can listen back to Caoimhe's full interview on this week's Sunday Grill Podcast here.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat10213.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Third anniversary marked of missing Waterford man

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Husband and wife charged in connection with multi-million euro money laundering investigation

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

GoFundMe set up to help find missing Galway swimmer nears €200k

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement