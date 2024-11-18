Wexford sheep stars in Hallmark Christmas movie

A Sheep from the South East has made her movie debut.

Barbara from Kia Ora Mini Farm in Wexford plays the role of 'Lamb Chop' in the new Hallmark movie - ‘Tis The Season To Be Irish.

The TV film starring Fiona Gubelmann and Irish actor Eoin Macken tells the story of Rose, a nomadic house flipper, who heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage.

Her plans are upended when she meets Seán, a local realtor determined to preserve his town’s heritage, and - surprise, surprise - she starts to fall for the Irish man....

14-year-old Caoimhe O'Donohoe trained Barbara the sheep who features throughout the movie, and spoke to Orla Rapple on the Sunday Grill.

"There's one scene of her where they're on a cliff and she [Barabara] runs to the main actor Fiona Gubellman and there are other ones of her going in and out of a crib.

"I was behind the camera - and she'd come running to me when I was behind the camera," Caoimhe said.

Caoimhe described Barbara as 'very friendly, who enjoys a walk and would do anything for a treat'.

