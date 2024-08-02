What's on in the South East this Bank Holiday weekend?

Not sure what to get up to over the coming days? We have a rundown on what's going on in the South East this Bank Holiday weekend.

Waterford

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival is back in Waterford City.

Spraoi Festival is one of Ireland's premiere street arts and performance event.

Each year the event welcomes performers and audiences from around the world.

This year’s theme is ‘Cavalcade of Curious Creatures’.

Madam Cavalcade has travelled the Globe collecting and curating the most unique creatures imaginable for her infamous travelling show. From mythological beasts to strange hybrids, the audience can gaze in wonder at the legendary collection.

The parade and fireworks display on Sunday evening is a spectacular full of floats, hundreds of costumed performers, live musicians, light, sound, and special effects weave in and out through Waterford’s medieval streets at night.

The parade is a magical imaginative feast of the senses that climaxes the annual festival. A spectacular finale of fireworks launched from the River Suir at the quays follows the parade.

It will include 200 performers and is set to leave Johnstown at 9.30 pm and reach its destination on the Quays at around 10.45.

All information at Spraoi.com.

Tipperary

Those in South Tipperary this weekend may have heard already about the ‘Queen of the Castle’ festival in Cahir.

This is a nod to the well known 'Queen of the Fair' festival that people might remember from years gone by.

This years festivities are underway all weekend with a programme full of music, comedy and entertainment.

18 queens will also be bidding to be crowned the inaugural Queen of the Castle.

The festival is organised by Rathkeevin Macra na Feirme.

They are a rural youth organisation based around the towns and villages that surround Cahir and Clonmel in South Tipperary with members are aged between 17 and 35 years of age.

The full list of all on offer during the festival is on their socials at their Queen of the Castle Cahir Facebook page.

Kilkenny

The Tour de Kilkenny is taking place this weekend as the Marble City Cyclers host their annual charity Kilkenny Cycle.

Its held on the August bank holiday weekend each year and has so far raised over €100,000 for local charities.

Tour de Kilkenny runs 77KM, 110KM and 160KM routes. There is a route to cater for cyclists of all abilities meaning this is a great day out for the family, a group of friends or work colleagues.

For more information visit www.marblecitycyclers.com.

Wexford

A celebration of Irish culture in County Wexford gets underway Sunday August 4th with the beginning of The Fleadh Cheoil.

The world’s biggest renowned celebration of traditional Irish music, culture and entertainment will fill every street, lane and corner across Wexford town.

This is set to be the most memorable one yet. With official events and competitions set to take place in over 18 different venues, bars and pubs across the town, musicians and performers of all ages will gather for this unforgettable festival in the sunny southeast.

Traditional musicians of all ages are invited to gather in Wexford from 4th to 11th August for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024

One of the main venues is a large dome type venue erected on Wexford’s quay front which holds a capacity of around 1,800 to 2,000 visitors.

There will also be performances across the town, in hotels, churches, theatres and schools will also set main stages ready for performance and competition including.

Organisers of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in County Wexford are inviting members of the public to take part in the a Guinness World Record attempt.

The event takes place in Wexford on Thursday 8th August 2024 in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 4:30pm.

They're attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5-minute period.

Organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the FEC, this world record attempt invites tin whistle players of all ages to participate.

1,200 people are needed to break the record!

People are invited to bring their tin whistle, their friends and their love of music.

They'll be playing The Boys (and Girls!) of Wexford and Dawning of the Day March.

Sunday, President Michael D. Higgins will attend the Opening Ceremony of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

This ceremony will kick off a week-long celebration of Irish music, dance, song, storytelling, and comhrá Gaeilge that will run from the 4th to 11th of August.

The full programme of events along with traffic details and much more can be found at fleadhcheoil.ie.

Carlow

The Carlow Fringe Arts Festival will run from Friday August 2nd through to Monday the 5th of August.

It is an event that encompasses painting, photography, crafts, print, art and music, that takes place in Carlow Town.

The events will take place at various tiimes across the weekend in locations like Pembroke Club D'Art, Tully's Bar, and An Gairdin Beo.

Things to look forward to include a busking Competition, pottery making classes, poetry readings, art exhibitions and much more.

There is even a dog show for animal lovers taking place on Monday.

The full list of all that is on offer there is on their socials at Carlow Fringe Festival on Facebook.

