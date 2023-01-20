Wife remembers Meat Loaf on ‘sombre’ first anniversary of his death

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The wife of late US rocker Meat Loaf has said she wishes she could “rewind the clock and have you back beside me”, as she marked the first anniversary of his death.

The musician, who became a global star with hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died aged 74 on January 20 last year, with his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda by his side.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, including the world-famous Bat Out Of Hell in 1977 – later adapted as a stage musical – which was written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman and featured some of the musician’s best-loved hits.

He also starred in 65 movies including Roadie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

On Friday, his wife posted a tribute to the late singer on his official Facebook page which said: “Today is an especially sombre day for us all as we acknowledge the passing of my husband on January 20, 2022. I hope you don’t mind, but I put together a few words to express my sorrow and I am humbled to share them with you.

“Oh, how I miss you and wish I could rewind the clock and have you back beside me. Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking of you. No doubt there’s a huge piece of me missing and that’s because you were such an integral and influential part of my life.

Today marks one year since the passing of Meat Loaf. Bat Out Of Hell is, and always will be, a celebration of you and your rock'n'roll legacy. The beat is yours forever 🖤🤘https://t.co/rJLFWKVwWS pic.twitter.com/FNe8JsgWg6 — Bat Out Of Hell (@BatTheMusical) January 20, 2023

“You could almost say we were joined at the hip because we shared so much together. Heck, you even enjoyed our grocery runs. It was especially hard getting you out of Costco though. You were like a kid in a candy store.

“I am truly blessed to have shared 20 years with you, a life-long gift. I will always love you from the bottom of my heart!”

Meat Loaf’s long music career saw him release more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.

The official Twitter account for Bat Out Of Hell the musical also remembered Meat Loaf on Friday, writing: “Today marks one year since the passing of Meat Loaf. Bat Out Of Hell is, and always will be, a celebration of you and your rock’n’roll legacy.

“The beat is yours forever.”