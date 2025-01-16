You can no longer visit Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

Sex And The City fans will no longer be able to take photos of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment.

The owner of the New York townhouse has been given permission to build a gate to keep tourists away.

The show was not actually filmed inside, as they only used the apartment for exterior shots.

She says people were 'constantly' at her property, with many taking flash photos, posting on social media and carving their initials.

In recent years, the owners of 66 Perry Street have had to put a 'Private Property' barrier on the steps to stop visitors from walking up and knocking on their door.

