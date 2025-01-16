Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

You can no longer visit Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

You can no longer visit Carrie Bradshaw's apartment
Image: Wikimedia
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sex And The City fans will no longer be able to take photos of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment.

The owner of the New York townhouse has been given permission to build a gate to keep tourists away.

The show was not actually filmed inside, as they only used the apartment for exterior shots.

She says people were 'constantly' at her property, with many taking flash photos, posting on social media and carving their initials.

Advertisement

In recent years, the owners of 66 Perry Street have had to put a 'Private Property' barrier on the steps to stop visitors from walking up and knocking on their door.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Court orders Conor McGregor not to share CCTV footage shown in civil action case

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Conor McGregor sued for alleged sexual assault in US

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Planning permission granted for student accommodation in Waterford

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement