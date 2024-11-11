Play Button
You can now study Beyoncé at Yale University

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Rachael Dunphy
You can now study Beyoncé at one US college.

The new module looks at the singer's legacy in terms of culture and politics and is based at Yale University.

The class is titled 'Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music'.

The module will focus on the last decade of Beyoncé, from her self-titled album in 2013 to her most recent Grammy-nominated album, Cowboy Carter.

Yale says this class will begin in Spring 2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

