You can now study Beyoncé at Yale University

You can now study Beyoncé at one US college.

The new module looks at the singer's legacy in terms of culture and politics and is based at Yale University.

The class is titled 'Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music'.

The module will focus on the last decade of Beyoncé, from her self-titled album in 2013 to her most recent Grammy-nominated album, Cowboy Carter.

Yale says this class will begin in Spring 2025.

