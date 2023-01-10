You Season 4 trailer and release date revealed

Oh hello...You.

Yes, everyone's favourite serial killer is back.

You Season 4 lands on Netflix next month, promising another season of lustful murder plots and sexy stalking.

The new trailer reveals that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) has assumed a new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore, who has quickly ingratiated himself with London's elite.

To recap previous seasons, Joe had moved on from his ill-fated affair with Beck (season 1), and married L.A. entrepreneur, Love,(who turned out to be even more murderous than he was). After killing his wife, faking his own death, and leaving his son to be adopted, Joe finishes season 3 by moving to Paris, seemingly still interested in his library lover Marienne.

Now, the season 4 trailer reveals that Joe has moved to London and created a new identity for himself as a trendy academic. Unfortunately for him though, his new circle of snobby friends are just as twisted as he is, and the stalker becomes the stalked. "I ran away from all this, but one of you is watching me", Joe says. "One of you is hiding in plain sight, so who are you? "

Of course, blood is shed, clothes come off, and there are shots of London that make you want to book a city break asap. Netflix fan site Tudum has compared Season 4 of You to Knives Out, saying "With Season 4, You transforms into a straight-up murder mystery, á la Agatha Christie (or maybe Glass Onion.)

You Season 4 will be released in two parts; part one comes to Netflix on February 9th, and part two will follow a few weeks later on March 10th.