You'll never guess who Sabrina Carpenter's famous relative is!

Okay, so it really does seem we're in the middle of nepo-baby season but we did not expect this Sabrina Carpenter famous family connection.

The please, please, please pop sensation has been enjoying global stardom recently but fans were shocked to learn she's got a really famous aunt who has spent decades in the entertainment industry in one of the most successful cartoons of all time.

Still none the wiser? Well Sabrina's aunt is none other than Nancy Cartwright the actress' behind the voice of Bart Simpson.

While the duo have not been publicly photographed together for years, the Emmy winner, brought her niece to various premieres during her early childhood.

Sabrina Carpenter confirms Bart Simpson connection

The internet is as shook as we are, with one reddit user going on to say 'I was today years old when I learned that Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson'.

Another replied: 'Damn everyone in Hollywood really is related to someone.'

This definitely calls for a Sabrina Carpenter cameo on the new season of 'The Simpsons', or perhaps a crossover Bart Simpson duet on her new album! Either way, we're into it!

