You'll never guess who Sabrina Carpenter's famous relative is!

You'll never guess who Sabrina Carpenter's famous relative is!
Sabrina Carpenter on stage
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Okay, so it really does seem we're in the middle of nepo-baby season but we did not expect this Sabrina Carpenter famous family connection.

The please, please, please pop sensation has been enjoying global stardom recently but fans were shocked to learn she's got a really famous aunt who has spent decades in the entertainment industry in one of the most successful cartoons of all time.

Still none the wiser? Well Sabrina's aunt is none other than Nancy Cartwright the actress' behind the voice of Bart Simpson.

Sabrina Carpenter / Bart Simpson
Sabrina Carpenter / Bart Simpson

While the duo have not been publicly photographed together for years, the Emmy winner, brought her niece to various premieres during her early childhood.

Sabrina Carpenter & Aunt Nancy Carpenter at film Premiere

Sabrina Carpenter & Aunt Nancy Carpenter at film Premieres

Sabrina Carpenter confirms Bart Simpson connection

The internet is as shook as we are, with one reddit user going on to say 'I was today years old when I learned that Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson'.

Another replied: 'Damn everyone in Hollywood really is related to someone.'

Sabrina Carpenter wishes her famous aunt a happy birthday
Sabrina Carpenter wishes her famous aunt a happy birthday

This definitely calls for a Sabrina Carpenter cameo on the new season of 'The Simpsons', or perhaps a crossover Bart Simpson duet on her new album! Either way, we're into it!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

