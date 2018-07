Young Offenders nominated for a prestigious international TV prize

19 July 2018

The Young Offenders has been nominated for a prestigious international TV prize.

The series which follows the trials and tribulations of two Cork teens is up for Best Sitcom at the Rose d’Or Award.

Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy has also been nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

– Digital Desk

