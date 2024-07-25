First look at new Sinead O'Connor Waxwork in National Wax Museum

A wax figure of the late Sinead O'Connor has been unveiled at the National Wax Museum today in Dublin.

It comes ahead of the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's first anniversary tomorrow.

The museum is already home to recreations of the likes of Phil Lynott, Michael Jackson and Jedward.

The unveiling of the newest waxwork to launch at the National Wax Museum is tribute to legendary Irish singer.

The new wax figure was officially launched this morning at The National Wax Museum Plus.

The launch ceremony featured a speech from Sinead’s close friend and owner of the museum, Paddy Dunning, included a special dedication, marking tomorrow's one year anniversary of Sinead’s passing.

A host of events are taking place around the country tomorrow and this weekend to remember The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker’s first anniversary who died on July 26, 2023, after being found unresponsive in her apartment in the UK.

The figure was created by wax artist PJ Heraghty – and will be his last after 40 years in the business.

Asked whether he was happy with how it turned out, he said: “I did the best I could.”

“So sorry Sinéad if you don’t like it, but hopefully you do.”

Whether you do or you dont think the new waxwork is a vibe, one thing is for sure, Sinead was a legend & her music will always be cherished.

