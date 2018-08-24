Good communication is key to healthy connections between you and your children, making it easier to guide, teach, understand, support and even discipline.

Breakdown in communication can leave parents feeling frustrated, desperate and hopeless, or worried about deteriorating relationships.

But it’s never too late to make real changes, and very often small changes can have a big impact.

In this evening presentation, Clinical Psychologist David Coleman will guide us through the fundamentals of effective communication, translating psychological theories into common sense advice on how we can best respond to our children, and offering practical guidance for time-strapped, exhausted and stressed parents on how to raise resilient and emotionally intelligent children.

