21 Beats: 7orenzo

7orenzo is the second of 21 artists to take part in Beat's 21 Beats campaign.

7orenzo (pronounced 'Lorenzo') is a rapper from Waterford City. He is part of the Sinister Valley Collective, who he says help to inspire his music.

When he joined Ava in studio, our second artist explained that his inspiration comes from a plethora of sources, from Michael Jackson to the other artists in Sinister Valley, to local musicians who he plays music with. This is evident in the wide variety of tracks that 7orenzo raps on, such as 'Words Cut Deeper' with E J Mae and 'All the Time' with rich..

Most interestingly, 7orenzo's release schedule is immaculate. He has enough material already to release a single every month for the rest of the year - and that is precisely what he plans to do. He is planning a release for the seventh day of every month until the end of 2024, so be sure to keep your eyes (and ears) peeled!

Each of our 21 Beats artists leave a question for the artist following them.

Kingfishr asked 7orenzo to talk about his most embarrassing moment onstage. 7orenzo admitted that it would need to be forgetting his lyrics at a live show - as embarrassing moments go, it seems that he has avoided any major mishaps.

Advertisement

Outside of music, 7orenzo is currently studying. He is an actor and also models. Is there anything he can't do?

Follow 7orenzo on Tiktok and Instagram to keep up with his latest tracks!

Join Ava every Sunday from 8pm for the best of homegrown music and to hear from the next of our 21 Beats artists.

Click below to hear rich. featuring 7orenzo 'All The Time' live from the Beat studio.