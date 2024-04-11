21 Beats: Kingfishr

We are kicking off 21 Beats in style with Kingfishr!

Kingfishr are a three-piece who formed during their college years in Limerick. With hit songs such as 'Shot in the Dark' and 'Shadow', the band have been taking the Irish music scene by storm. Many people believe that all three members are from Limerick, but they would be mistaken! As Ava discovered, Eddie is a Wexford yellow belly, McGoo is a Tipp man, and Fitz is actually from Cork.

The three piece joined Ava in the studio to talk about their upcoming tour, Olympia dates and their most embarrassing moment onstage.

When Ava asked the band about their most embarrassing moment, they certainly have a story to tell! Eddie spoke about how he once played an entire concert with his fly down! And to make matters worse, his housemates were in the front row - and they did not tell him. Scarlet!

Kingfishr have sold out the Olympia, and are supporting Irish rockers, Snow Patrol in Limerick. Closer to home, Kingfishr have just been announced to pay at All Together Now festival in County Waterford. For all the latest news on Kingfishr, check out their website.

Click below to see Kingfshr playing their single 'Shot in the Dark' live in the Beat studio.