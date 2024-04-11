21 Beats: Kingfishr

We are kicking off 21 Beats in style with Kingfishr!

Kingfishr are a three-piece who formed during their college years in Limerick. With hit songs such as 'Shot in the Dark' and 'Shadow', the band have been taking the Irish music scene by storm in the past year. Many people believe that all three members are from Limerick, but they would be mistaken! As Ava discovered, Eddie is a Wexford yellow belly, McGoo is a Tipp man, and Fitz is actually from Cork.

You may recognise these guys from their shenanigans on TikTok, with one of their videos amassing a whopping 146 thousand views. They joined Ava in studio to talk about their upcoming tour, their sold-out Olympia dates and their most embarrassing moments .

When asked about their most embarrassing moment, they certainly have a story to tell! Eddie quipped he once played a concert with his fly down, showing off his bright red underwear to the crowd. To make matters worse, his housemates were in the front row, and they did not tell him!

Kingfishr have sold out the Olympia, and are supporting Irish rockers, Snow Patrol, in Limerick. Closer to home, Kingfishr have just announced that they are to play at All Together Now festival in County Waterford. For all the latest news on Kingfishr, check out their website.

Advertisement

The band played 'Shot in the Dark' live on-air, after telling Ava the inspiration behind the song. Eddie explained that the song was written about Kingfishr itself. The song was inspired by the night that the band decided to quit their day jobs and be full-time musicians.

Join Ava every Sunday from 8pm for the best of homegrown music and to hear from the next of our 21 Beats artists.

Click below to see Kingfshr playing their single 'Shot in the Dark' live in the Beat studio.