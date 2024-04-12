Ireland's answer to Taylor Swift, SaraLou, joined Ava in studio as artist 4 of 21 Beats.

SaraLou went viral on TikTok last year with her video amassing well over 2.7 MILLION views!

While gigging in a local pub, she decided to video herself. The first song that she ever learned on guitar was Zombie by Irish rock band, the Cranberries - and this was the song that made the Waterford woman go viral! The Cranberries frontwoman, Dolores O'Riordan was discussed as one of the Dungarvan artist's main inspirations, along with her parents and her lovely wife.

SaraLou's country-pop style is reminiscent of Fearless-era Taylor Swift, or Lady A's early albums. This certainly fits the current trends in the charts, with artists such as Dasha surging in popularity, and Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album becoming one of the best surprises of the year, the cowgirl era is certainly upon us!

Each of our 21 Beats artists leave a question for the artist following them.

TOUCAN joined Ava in the studio last week, and seeing as it is Pancake Tuesday, he asked SaraLou for her favourite pancake topping. SaraLou decided to keep it traditional with lemon and sugar, revealing that she actually did not eat pancakes for many years!

Click below to hear SaraLou 'My Forever' live from the Beat studio.