21 Beats: TOUCAN

Tramore's TOUCAN is the third artist to join our 21 Beats lineup!

Conor Clancy, otherwise known as 'TOUCAN', sounds as though he could be a whole band. However this is just one man and his dream.

Having sampled different types of music which caught his interest through various projects, TOUCAN was born some time around 2019. This is is a one man project which pulls its inspiration from soul, jazz and acoustic folk music. After supporting Dadi Freyr on tour in Europe, Conor returned home and began work on his newest release, 'Don't Understand Why'.

Each of our 21 Beats artists leave a question for the artist following them.

7orenzo left a question for TOUCAN; "If you had to start your music career over from the very beginning, would you do it? And if you did, would you do anything differently?"

Conor decided that he would start again in a heartbeat, and would do all of it again. Conor said that he would not change anything in his music career, as it helped him to become the artist that he is today. How wholesome is that?

Advertisement

To keep up with TOUCAN, follow him on Instagram.

Join Ava every Sunday from 8pm for the best of homegrown music and to hear from the next of our 21 Beats artists.

Click below to listen to Toucan playing 'Don't Understand Why' live from the Beat studio.