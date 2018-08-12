Tadhg in tonight for Rob again and given the fact internally I’m an old man I asked hip hop duo and Irish legends Tebi Rex and one of the south east’s biggest rising stars in the hip hop scene Awkward Z. to join me in studio to educate me in what’s cool. They joined me for a full hour from 9pm til 10pm each giving me three of their top songs produced by the Irish hip hop scene.

I was also joined on the phone by Stevie Scullion of Malojian who told me about a very special gig happening this Wednesday in St. Canices Cathedral in Kilkenny and as usual, I had class Irish songs for the whole two hours. Here’s me playlist!

8pm – 9pm

1000 Beasts – Every Line and Curve True Tides – Automatic Glen Hansard – Lowly Deserter Saint Sister – You Never Call The Cranberries – Dreams Whenyoung – Heaven on Earth Spies – Ho Chi Minh Malojian – Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home The Lost Brothers – Echoes in the Wind Bajjna – Singing Like Reggae Zola Daze – Sun Bleached Jack O’Rourke – Myth TOUCAN – To Be Without You

9pm – 10pm

Matt and Dafe from Tebi Rex and Alex Potgieter, aka Awkward Z. in studio for the full hour.

Awkward Z. – Wildin’ Kojaque – Love and Braggadocio Kestine – I’m Good Rik Shaw ft. 7th Obi – No More (Ft. Wongy) Tebi Rex – Peggy’s Bus Pat Lagoon and Paye Fox – Stack this Bread Haai ft. Why Axis – Wine Paul Alwright – Genius

Tebi Rex’s Picks

1. Kojaque – Love and Braggadocio

3. Haai ft. Why Axis – Wine

Awkward Z.’s Picks

1. Kestine – I’m Good

2. Rik Shaw ft. 7th Obi – No More (ft. Wongy)

3. Pat Lagoon and Paye Fox – Stack This Bread

